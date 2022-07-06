Watch CBS News
Chicago Police officer under investigation after reportedly pinning teen down at Starbucks

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is under investigation after that officer reportedly pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground in Park Ridge. 

The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability is looking into the incident, which happened Friday at a Starbucks. 

The off-duty officer is accused of pinning the teen with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle. 

First published on July 6, 2022 / 7:21 AM

