Chicago Police officer under investigation after reportedly pinning teen down at Starbucks
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is under investigation after that officer reportedly pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground in Park Ridge.
The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability is looking into the incident, which happened Friday at a Starbucks.
The off-duty officer is accused of pinning the teen with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle.
