Watch CBS News

Chicago Police officer and suspect both shot, second officer injured on West Side

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was shot and wounded on the city's West Side Monday night, and a second officer was also injured in the incident.

The incident happened at Polk Street and Sacramento Boulevard in the North Lawndale community, police said.

The officers were both taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in an unknown condition.

A suspect was also shot and was taken to an area hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on March 28, 2022 / 9:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.