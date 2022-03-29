Chicago Police officer and suspect both shot, second officer injured on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was shot and wounded on the city's West Side Monday night, and a second officer was also injured in the incident.
The incident happened at Polk Street and Sacramento Boulevard in the North Lawndale community, police said.
The officers were both taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in an unknown condition.
A suspect was also shot and was taken to an area hospital.
Further details were not immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.