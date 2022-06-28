Shots fired at CPD officers near Trumbull Park on South Side; no injuries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating after someone fired shots at bicycle patrol officers Tuesday afternoon near Trumbull Park on the South Side.

Around 3 p.m., bike officers were on patrol near 105th Street and Oglesby Avenue, near Trumbull Park, when someone fired shots in their direction., police said.

The officers did not return fire, and the shooter fled the scene in a green minivan.

No injuries have been reported.

Police were still on the scene investigating Tuesday afternoon.