Chicago police officer indicted for using badge to buy assault weapons to smuggle into Mexico

A Chicago police officer has been indicted on federal charges accusing him of using his law enforcement credentials to buy two assault-style weapons for another man who smuggled them into Mexico.

CPD Officer Kevin Rodriguez and his accomplice, Diego Valdez, have been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States; straw purchasing of firearms; and unlawful importing, manufacturing, or dealing of firearms.

According to the indictment filed in federal court in Chicago, in September 2024, Rodriguez and Valdez traveled to Indiana, where Rodriguez used his police credentials to buy a Valhalla model WLA15A 5.56mm assault rifle. Days later, they went to a gun shop in Monee, Illinois, where Rodriguez purchased a Valhalla model M4E1 5.56mm pistol.

Rodriguez falsely claimed on federal firearms paperwork that he was the actual buyer of the guns when Valdez was the real buyer, and not allowed to purchase or possess such assault-style weapons in Illinois.

After buying the two guns, Rodriguez gave them to Valdez, who later smuggled them into Mexico in December 2024, according to the indictment.

Valdez allegedly sent Rodriguez more than $2,600 over Zelle to buy the guns.

Rodriguez and Valdez turned themselves in earlier this week, and were released on $15,000 bond after making their first court appearances. Both are due back in court on Oct. 8.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson said Rodriguez was placed on unpaid leave after his indictment, and has been relieved of his police powers since July 3. CPD also has opened an internal investigation into Rodriguez.

"The Chicago Police Department has no tolerance for criminal actions by any of our members. The alleged actions of this one police officer do not represent the lifesaving work being done by our department," CPD said in a statement.

According to city records, Rodriguez's current annual salary is $108,012.