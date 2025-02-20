Chicago Police officer's gun discharges during arrests following robbery, pursuit

An armed robbery that led to a police pursuit early Thursday morning has now launched an investigation with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability — after a responding officer's gun went off.

It appears what started the chain of events was an armed robbery in Gage Park in the early morning hours. The getaway vehicle that was used in the holdup was later involved in a crash as police zeroed in.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS News Chicago documents the initial robbery. It shows workers outside a packaging service company in the 2800 block of West 59th Street around 2:45 a.m., loading boxes into a truck, when a red Dodge Charter pulls off.

Three offenders are seen jumping out of the Dodge Charger, two of them armed. As they surround the workers, they proceed to rob the men of their valuables.

And then they take off. Police are soon on their trail.

Minutes later, police spotted the red Charger nearly 10 miles away in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue int the South Austin neighborhood. Surveillance video shows the suspects attempting to get away as both Chicago and Illinois State Police follow them.

At that point, the Charger is seen crashing into a nearby fence, and the suspected robbers flee on foot.

After a short pursuit, all three suspects were caught. According to police, an officer accidentally fired a gun as the suspects were being placed into custody.

No one was hit.

Two of the suspects were hospitalized for observation, as well as an officer. Thankfully, no injuries were reported at either scene.

As COPA investigates the incident involving the officer's gun, charges are pending against the suspects.