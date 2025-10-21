Watch CBS News
Local News

Rash of garage burglaries reported in Bridgeport and Back of the Yards, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are investigating a rash of garage burglaries reported in several South Side neighborhoods.

Police said in each incident, burglars broke into a garage, took the garage door opener from the vehicle parked inside and fled.

The burglaries were reported in Bridgeport, New City and Back of the Yards at the following times and locations:

  • 4300 block of South Emerald Avenue at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 11
  • 4200 block of South Lowe Avenue at 10 a.m. on Oct. 11
  • 2900 block of South Quinn Street at 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Oct. 12
  • 700 block of West 49th Place at 5 a.m. on Oct. 12

In each instance, the suspect wore black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt, police said.

If you have any information about these burglaries, contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue