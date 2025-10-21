Rash of garage burglaries reported in Bridgeport and Back of the Yards, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating a rash of garage burglaries reported in several South Side neighborhoods.

Police said in each incident, burglars broke into a garage, took the garage door opener from the vehicle parked inside and fled.

The burglaries were reported in Bridgeport, New City and Back of the Yards at the following times and locations:

4300 block of South Emerald Avenue at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 11

4200 block of South Lowe Avenue at 10 a.m. on Oct. 11

2900 block of South Quinn Street at 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Oct. 12

700 block of West 49th Place at 5 a.m. on Oct. 12

In each instance, the suspect wore black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt, police said.

If you have any information about these burglaries, contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.