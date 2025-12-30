Chicago police ask for help in identifying 2 men, car in shooting near St. Sabina Church

Chicago police on Tuesday asked for help from the public in finding two men and a getaway car they have connected to the shooting of three men outside St. Sabina Roman Catholic Parish in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, outside St. Sabina Church at 1210 W. 78th Pl. The church is a place described by its pastor, the Rev. Michael Pfleger, as "a place of peace."

Police said on Sunday afternoon, a person standing near 78th Place and Racine Avenue fired shots in the direction of three men in their 30s.

Pfleger said the three victims were shot in front of The Ark, the church's community center, after a quarrel at league basketball game.

The argument was squashed, but Pfleger said apparently, the shooter didn't let it go.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. A 33-year-old man was shot in the foot. A 38-year-old man was shot in the hip. All three were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not available, but police said they were stabilized.

One of the victims had just been playing in the game. Pfleger said because of this shooting, this league is now suspended, and changes are in store for other leagues.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of two men they are seeking in connection to the shooting.

One was described as a Black male with medium-length dreadlocks, a dark complexion, and a heavy build. He was wearing a black White Sox baseball cap, a black puffy jacket, black pants, and black gym shoes.

A man wanted in connection with a shooting outside St. Sabina Parish in Chicago on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. Chicago Police

The other was described as a Black male with short hair, a medium-length beard, a medium complexion, and a heavy build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black puffy jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white gym shoes.

A man wanted in connection with a shooting outside St. Sabina Parish in Chicago on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. Chicago Police

Police have not specified what specific role each of these men was believed to have played in the shooting.

Police also said a dark-colored newer-model Mazda sport-utility vehicle has been linked to the shooting.

A car wanted in connection with a shooting outside St. Sabina Parish in Chicago on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. Chicago Police

Anyone with information should call contact Detective Kearns #21317 at Calumet Area detectives, at 312-747-8271, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, and use reference #JJ537300.

The video above is from an earlier report.