Police search for shooter after 3 men wounded outside St. Sabina Church

Police are looking for the person who shot three men outside of St. Sabina Parish on Sunday afternoon.

Fr. Michael Pfleger said the shooting started with an argument inside his church's community center.

The shooting happened around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, just steps from St. Sabina Church in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, a place Pfleger said is known as a place of peace."

"It angered me, because you know, first of all, people know what we stand for here," Pfleger said.

The South Side pastor has been fighting against gun violence for decades.

"You disrespected this place. Anything that happens around here, I take personal," Pfleger said.

Police said on Sunday afternoon, a person standing near 78th Place and Racine Avenue fired shots in the direction of three men in their 30s.

Pfleger said the three victims were shot in front of The Ark, the church's community center, after an argument at league basketball game.

The argument was squashed, but Pfleger say apparently the shooter didn't let it go.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. A 33-year-old man was shot in the foot. A 38-year-old man was shot in the hip. All three were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not available, but police said they were stabilized.

One of the victims had just been playing in the game.

"I know one of them was, because I saw him on the camera outside, right before he had gotten shot. So, I know he was at the game," Pfleger said.

The pastor said, says because of this shooting, this league is now suspended, and changes are in store for other leagues.

"From now on, any adult leagues or youth, people will be patted down and searched when they come in, because obviously people had to have had guns on them, and they know no guns are allowed on this campus anywhere," Pfleger said.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon.