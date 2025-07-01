Chicago Pizza Pass offers deals at more than 25 local pizza spots

From tavern-style to deep-dish, Chicago is proud of its vibrant pizza scene—not taking it lying down, of course, when Jon Stewart compared deep-dish pizza to "a [expletive] casserole," "a cornbread biscuit," and "tomato soup in a bread bowl" back in 2013.

Now, there is a new way to experience the city's hottest spots — whether it's the aforementioned local delicacy that ended up leading to a war of words between Stewart and then-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, tavern-style, artisan pies, or Sicilian SoHo squares from one joint that began in New York City.

Choose Chicago, the city's tourism organization, announced the Chicago Pizza Pass Tuesday. For $15, users can get exclusive deals at more than 25 pizza spots across the city.

Big names are on the list — including five different Lou Malnati's locations, Gino's East, Giordano's on Rush Street, Connie's, Bartoli's, and Frasca in Lakeview, among others.

The full list and instructions on how to sign up are available via Choose Chicago.