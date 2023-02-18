Chicago Park District hosting first 'Winter Fest' in South Deering
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Park District is kicking off its first-ever Winter Fest today.
The family-friendly event has self-guided tours throughout Big Marsh Park in South Deering.
Free field guides and binoculars will be available.
Guests can also warm up with s'mores and hot chocolate at the Ford Calumet Environmental Center.
You can get in on all the fun from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
