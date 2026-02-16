Amid warm holiday, Chicago Park District hosting "Teen Field Day" in Pullman

Warm weather and a day off from school. It's a win-win for kids on a day when the temperature is expected to reach a record high in Chicago on Presidents' Day.

Monday's temperature is expected to reach a high of 63°, easily topping the old Feb. 16 record of 58°, set in 1921.

At Gately Park in the Pullman neighborhood on the South Side, the Chicago Park District hosted Teen Field Day, aiming to have at least 300 kids join in games, music, e-sports, and other activities. Last year, 450 teens showed up for the event.

Other activities available at the event include henna tattoos, podcasting, volleyball, basketball, and laser tag.

Teens between 14 and 18 years old were invited and will be provided a taco and nacho lunch.

Organizers said these kinds of free activities are needed when school is out for Presidents' Day.

"Not having a place to go, and not having things to do is a recipe for disaster in my book, and we are making sure that we're providing access to those spaces that they would never elsewise travel by," said Temeszja Drummond, teen engagement manager for the Chicago Park District.

The event runs through 2 p.m. at Gately Park, 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave., and registration is available online.