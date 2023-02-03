'Girls Day of PLAY' happening today at Chicago Parks

'Girls Day of PLAY' hosted by the Chicago Park District happening today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When school is out, the parks are in.

Today, the Chicago Park District is inviting girls to come out for their "Day of PLAY" event.

Starting at 9 a.m., parks across the city are hosting girls between the ages of six and 15 to join a slew of activities.

They range from African dance to boxing lessons, esports, and basketball.

The goal for this "Girls Day of PLAY" is to offer equal access to fun in every community and help create healthy lifelong habits.