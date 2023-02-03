Watch CBS News
Local News

'Girls Day of PLAY' happening today at Chicago Parks

/ CBS Chicago

'Girls Day of PLAY' hosted by the Chicago Park District happening today
'Girls Day of PLAY' hosted by the Chicago Park District happening today 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When school is out, the parks are in.

Today, the Chicago Park District is inviting girls to come out for their "Day of PLAY" event.

Starting at 9 a.m., parks across the city are hosting girls between the ages of six and 15 to join a slew of activities.

They range from African dance to boxing lessons, esports, and basketball.

The goal for this "Girls Day of PLAY" is to offer equal access to fun in every community and help create healthy lifelong habits.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 8:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.