Chicago Park District hosting 'Girls Day of PLAY' Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Park District wants girls to come out and play on Friday.
It's hosting "Girls Day of P.L.A.Y" at several parks to encourage girls to be active, play sports, and develop healthy habits.
The play in this case represents - Positivity, Leadership, Ambition, and to Be You.
It's a day off for Chicago Public Schools - so many events start at 9 a.m.
Registration is recommended.
Those interested can check out chicagoparkdistrict.com to find an activity near you.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.