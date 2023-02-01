Chicago Park District hosting 'Girls Day of PLAY' Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Park District wants girls to come out and play on Friday.

It's hosting "Girls Day of P.L.A.Y" at several parks to encourage girls to be active, play sports, and develop healthy habits.

The play in this case represents - Positivity, Leadership, Ambition, and to Be You.

It's a day off for Chicago Public Schools - so many events start at 9 a.m.

Registration is recommended.

Those interested can check out chicagoparkdistrict.com to find an activity near you.