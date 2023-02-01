Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Park District hosting 'Girls Day of PLAY' Friday

/ CBS Chicago

'Girls Day of PLAY' at Chicago Park District happening Friday
'Girls Day of PLAY' at Chicago Park District happening Friday 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Park District wants girls to come out and play on Friday.

It's hosting "Girls Day of P.L.A.Y" at several parks to encourage girls to be active, play sports, and develop healthy habits.

The play in this case represents - Positivity, Leadership, Ambition, and to Be You.

It's a day off for Chicago Public Schools - so many events start at 9 a.m.

Registration is recommended.

Those interested can check out chicagoparkdistrict.com to find an activity near you.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 8:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.