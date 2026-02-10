Chicago Park District clears homeless encampment in Eugene Field Park in North Mayfair

The city of Chicago cleared a homeless encampment from a Northwest Side park Tuesday morning.

A backhoe scooped up tents and heaps of trash at Eugene Field Park in the North Mayfair neighborhood starting around 10:30 a.m.

There were also a number of outreach workers seen at the site, talking to people who live in the encampment as the Chicago Park District worked to clear it out.

The Eugene Field Park encampment was created in 2025 after the city kicked unhoused people out of another encampment across the street in Gompers Park.

