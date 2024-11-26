Chicago's O'Hare Airport expecting 11% surge in traffic over Thanksgiving this year

CHICAGO (CBS) — Air travel is expected to set a new record this Thanksgiving.

AAA reports nearly 80 million Americans are expected to travel over Thanksgiving with close to 6 million people flying domestically.

Officials at Chicago's O'Hare Airport are expecting a huge surge in passenger traffic. An over 11% increase compared to last Thanksgiving is expected.

Sunday is will to be the busiest day in Chicago.

O'Hare Airport officials recommend taking CTA Blue Line trains to the airport to reduce curbside crowds and traffic congestion.

Hitting the road for Thanksgiving

More than 71 million Americans will travel by car this year for the holiday. AAA said that's partly because gas prices are lower this Thanksgiving compared to last.

Falling oil prices this fall may help push the national average below $3 a gallon for the first time since 2021.

If you're planning to hit the road on Tuesday, the best time to do so is before 10 a.m. The worst times are between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Amtrak holiday travel

Amtrak said the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the busiest day for travel each year.

The agency asks riders to arrive at least 45 minutes early and to use the Amtrak app to track train status. There's a real-time capacity indicator on the app, sharing which trains are less crowded.