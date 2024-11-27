Watch CBS News

Thanksgiving travel could break records

More than 71.7 million Americans will travel by car this year for the holiday. AAA said that's partly because gas prices are lower this Thanksgiving compared to last. That's an additional 1.3 million travelers on the road compared to last year.
