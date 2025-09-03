Watch CBS News
Sentencing to be set for man convicted of killing CPD officer Andres Vasquez Lasso

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

Sentencing possible Wednesday for man convicted of killing CPD officer Andres Vasquez Lasso
Sentencing possible Wednesday for man convicted of killing CPD officer Andres Vasquez Lasso

The man convicted of killing Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez Lasso will soon learn his sentencing date. 

Steven Montano will be back in court at 9 a.m. for a post-trial hearing, when his sentencing date will be set.

In July, a jury found Montano guilty of killing Chicago police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso in 2023.

Montano, now 21, was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Jurors also found that Montano caused the death of a peace officer while performing his duties — a charge that can carry a life sentence.

Officer Lasso killed in line of duty 

On March 1, 2023, fallen officer Lasso responded to a domestic violence call in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Linda Pirea, 37, called 911, according to prosecutors, because she believed her boyfriend [Montano], who was 18 at the time, was chasing her with a gun.  

Using body-worn camera video, surveillance cameras, and witness testimony, the state showed Montano running from police until he and Officer Vasquez Lasso got to a school playground, where prosecutors say Montano shot and killed him

