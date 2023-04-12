Man charged with murder of CPD Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso pleads not guilty

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges on Wednesday.

Steven Montano, 18, appeared for arraignment Wednesday morning, after he was formally indicted in late March on 30 felony counts, including multiple counts of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He is accused of shooting and killing Vásquez Lasso while the officer was responding to a call about a domestic incident on March 1. Vásquez Lasso also shot Montano, who spent weeks in the hospital before he was moved to Cook County Jail.

During Montano's arraignment hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors and defense attorneys both asked the judge to sign an order which would delay the release of any relevant videos or info related to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigation and possible FOIA requests.

After Montano's arraignment on Wednesday, the judge allowed his family to come into the courtroom and actually hug him. Several women filed in first, followed by an older man who walked in with his arms wide open, almost yelling something to Montano. It wasn't clear if his expressions were out of anger or love, but he wouldn't let go, even as the judge ordered him to do so. That family member is now being held in contempt of the court.

Montano is due back in court on June 7.