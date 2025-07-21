Closing arguments begin Monday in Chicago police officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso murder trial

Closing arguments in case against man accused of killing CPD officer to begin

Closing arguments will begin Monday in the trial of Steven Montano, accused of killing Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez Lasso in 2023.

On Friday, Montano took the stand in his own defense. Wearing a pinstriped suit, Montano told the jury he shot officer Vasquez Lasso "out of pure fear."

He described past negative experiences with police and said those encounters shaped his state of mind that day in March of 2023.

That day began with a domestic disturbance call. When officers arrived, including Officer Vasquez Lasso, Montano said he jumped out a window with a gun in his hand.

He testified that he heard a voice telling him to stop near a playground, and without knowing it was an officer, he opened fire.

Montano told the court he didn't think and just reacted.

When asked if he believed police would have shot him even if he surrendered, he said, "Yes."

Montano faces a first-degree murder charge, as well as charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and opening fire near a school building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.