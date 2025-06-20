Man found in alley with serious head injuries on Chicago's North Side

A man suffered serious injuries after an attack in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood on Thursday night.

Chicago police said officers found a man with serious head trauma in an alleyway in the 5800 block of North Kenmore Avenue just after 10 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, officers found the man who had been hit in the head with a blunt object.

He did not appear to have been shot. It is not clear what happened during the attack.

Police said he was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.