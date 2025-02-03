Chicago model Sharaun Brown thrilled to have stood onstage at Grammys

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sharaun Brown was inches away from some of music's biggest stars during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night — even holding hands with Taylor Swift.

It was a monumental, once-in-a-lifetime experience for the Chicago model.

"It was such an iconic moment that will go down in history," she said.

Brown, otherwise known as Sharaun B, stood onstage next to Doechii, Diana Ross, Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

"It's the Grammys. The Grammy's is such an iconic name — and not only that, but all of the nominees, all of the people who were a part of it — it was just a really, really rich group of nominees and selections this year," said Brown, "So when I was selected, I was in shock. I was in awe."

Brown is an international supermodel who has been in the game since 2008.

She got her big break on "America's Next Top Model."

Brown was handpicked by Grammy producers to be the trophy model award presenter.

They cast a wide net to many modeling agencies and Brown was picked.

"We submitted videos, did a series of interviews, and then I was selected — and happy to be so, and represent Chicago as well," she said.

Brown was raised in the South Side's Auburn Gresham neighborhood and lives in Bronzeville.

"I traveled around the world and stuff, but at the end of the day, I brought it back home," Brown said. "I want the world to know that we have amazing talent here in the city of Chicago, and we don't always have to leave. I'm living on the South Side right now."

A moment that Brown will never forget is standing next to Taylor Swift, as Beyoncé accepted Best Country Award.

"You see that moment when me and Taylor holding hands, it's because we were literally backstage manifesting it together, and calling that Beyoncé was going to win — and it was so special," Brown said.

Brown says it was a "girl's girl" moment — women supporting women.

She wants to inspire the next generation of women to embrace their inner strength and authentic beauty.

"To the young girls out there who are watching that, and wanting to be there, and wanting to follow their dreams and pursue it — I say do it," Brown said. "I say block out all of the outside noise. Be so confident and steadfast and focused on that vision within."

Brown said she got a lot of compliments Sunday night — mainly comparing her to a younger Diana Ross. She hopes there is a Diana Ross biopic in her future.