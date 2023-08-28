Watch CBS News
Chicago Mayor Johnson addresses new CPD recruits

Chicago Mayor Johnson speaks at CPD graduation ceremony
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Monday morning, hundreds of new Chicago police officers got ready to hit the streets.

"Understanding and leading with empathy. It's an incredible testament to your character. I like to call it the soul of Chicago because you are the soul of Chicago."

Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke at Monday's CPD graduation ceremony. Acting police superintendent Fred Waller joined the mayor. 

Dozens of new graduates donned blue dress uniforms during Monday's ceremony.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 12:53 PM

