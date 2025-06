Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has officially vetoed the controversial "snap curfew" ordinance narrowly passed by the city council earlier this week.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson vetoes controversial "snap curfew" ordinance Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has officially vetoed the controversial "snap curfew" ordinance narrowly passed by the city council earlier this week.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On