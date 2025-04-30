Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson goes to Springfield to meet with state lawmakers on budget

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson goes to Springfield to meet with state lawmakers on budget

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson goes to Springfield to meet with state lawmakers on budget

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson traveled to Springfield, Illinois, Wednesday morning to meet with Gov. JB Pritzker and other top state lawmakers about the budget.

Johnson spoke at a news conference before he left for the state capital to discuss a number of issues he plans to take to lawmakers, including funding for public transportation and education, and a partnership with the state to help reduce homelessness.

The Regional Transit Authority has warned that CTA, Metra and Pace are facing drastic service cuts in 2026 as the agencies approach a fiscal cliff. The RTA said a bailout of between $770 million and $1.5 billion is needed from the state to keep transit running as expected as Biden-era funding runs out. The agency has also proposed a regional fare increase and "labor optimization" that could impact around 3,000 jobs.

Some of Johnson's other priorities for the city's budget includes extending the 911 surcharge, which he said will bring in more than $27 million for the city every year.

"My responsibility is the city of Chicago," Johnson said. "Our presentation is actually quite modest. You know, the overall ongoing issues for revenue that will benefit the entire state, those are part of short- and long-term conversations that have been a part of efforts statewide to generate revenue for working people."

In addition to Gov. Pritzker, Johnson will meet with Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Chris Welch.