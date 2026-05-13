Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson reflects on first three years on the job

Mayor Brandon Johnson is marking three years in office, a term filled with a mix of wins and losses for the man in the chair on the 5th floor at City Hall.

"It's been quite the ride, three years," Johnson said. "It feels like we're just getting started."

Johnson touted a number of victories he wants to talk about.

"More visitors have visited the city of Chicago than any other time in the history of Chicago," the mayor said. "We have historic lows in violence. We have more investments on the West and South sides than we've ever experienced."

But there are other topics he kept pivoting away from during an interview with CBS News Chicago, like polls showing only a third of Chicagoans view him favorably.

Asked if his poll numbers give him pause for concern, Johnson asked, "Why are you worried about that?"

TYE: "I'm just asking you."

JOHNSON: "I've already expressed that, though."

TYE: "You are both a government leader and you're a politician, and we're talking about the vocabulary of politics."

JOHNSON: "And I'm talking about the people of the city of Chicago and their ability to feel safe and affordable in their communities."

The mayor is beginning his fourth year in office with the Chicago Public Schools facing a $732 million budget shortfall, with the district planning layoffs and larger class sizes next fall.

Johnson called on state lawmakers to provide additional funding for CPS in the upcoming state budget.

"The state of Illinois has to do a better job coming together to fund our public schools," he said. "This is a time for Democrats to lead in Springfield to fully fund our schools."

Asked to characterize his relationship with Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly, Johnson said, "it's a working relationship" that is friendly at times, "but, you know, there are tense moments."

Those tensions have led to a split on some prominent topics, like legislation to help the Bears move to a new stadium in Arlington Heights, while Johnson is still pushing the Bears to stay in Chicago.

Asked if there's a realistic path to keeping the Bears in Chicago, Johnson insisted there is, pointing to a $4.7 billion plan for a new domed lakefront stadium complex the Bears announced alongside the mayor in 2024.

The plan will ask taxpayers to kick in half of the costs of the overall project; which includes a $3.2 billion domed stadium and $1.5 billion in infrastructure improvements on the Museum Campus, where Soldier Field is located.

"It's still the best plan. In fact, have you seen Arlington Heights' plan?" he said. "There's only one plan right now, and that's the plan to keep the Bears in the city of Chicago, and I don't know why anyone would try to incentivize jobs leaving Chicago."

However, Pritzker and state lawmakers have scoffed at plans to help directly finance a Bears stadium, and instead have focused on negotiating possible property tax breaks for the Arlington Heights stadium plan, and support for infrastructure costs such as roads and utilities that would be needed for the project.

While Johnson insists keeping the Bears in Chicago is a viable plan, in recent months the team has only discussed the possibility of either moving to Arlington Heights or northwest Indiana, not staying at Soldier Field.

Meantime, although a number of candidates have said they plan to run for mayor next year, Johnson has not yet said whether he will run for another term in 2027.

You can watch the mayor's full interview, where he talks about giving back COVID dollars too soon and the start of collecting money from social media companies, in the video player below: