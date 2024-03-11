Bears announce plan to spend $2 billion on stadium in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Bears are shifting their plans from building a new stadium in Arlington Heights, the team announced Monday morning.

Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren released the following statement.

"The Chicago Bears are proud to contribute over $2 billion to build a stadium and improve open spaces for all families, fans and the general public to enjoy in the City of Chicago. The future stadium of the Chicago Bears will bring a transformative opportunity to our region—boosting the economy, creating jobs, facilitating mega events and generating millions in tax revenue. We look forward to sharing more information when our plans are finalized."

The Bears closed on the purchase of the Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights in February of last year. Demolition of the former racecourse grandstand and other structures was completed in October.

The closing came two years after the team agreed to purchase the Arlington racetrack property for $197 million – after which the plan for a new stadium in Arlington Heights, while always characterized as far from final, was sounding like all but a done deal but for some formalities.

Last week, the Bears announced the appointment of Karen Murphy to be the newly created executive vice president of stadium development and chief operating officer.

In January of last year, Warren made it clear that he was ready to lead the team's move out of the Chicago and into a new stadium in Arlington Heights. He said at that time that the Bears' sole focus for a new stadium was the Arlington Heights site, and they are not considering any options to stay at Soldier Field, the smallest stadium in the NFL.

But by June of last year, Warren was calling the plan to move to Arlington Heights a "stalemate." And at a news conference Wednesday, he emphasized the focus as being on getting a plan for a new stadium right – regardless of where it ends up being built.

More information is expected from the team.