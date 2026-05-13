Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will meet with Pope Leo XIV in Rome, office confirms

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will be flying to Rome later in May to meet with Pope Leo XIV, his office confirmed.

Precise details about Johnson's visit have not yet been released, though his office said they would be public soon.

Johnson proudly celebrated the selection of Pope Leo XIV – who was born Robert Prevost and raised on the South Side of Chicago and in south suburban Dolton – when he was first selected to lead the Catholic church, tweeting out, "Everything dope, including the pope, comes from Chicago!"

The mayor has been talking about a possible visit to Rome since.

In April, a coalition of Illinois public officials that comprise the Illinois Municipal League, including the mayors of Champaign, Normal, Peoria, Decatur and the village president of La Grange Park, traveled to Italy for a private papal audience in what they called the Illinois Mayors Public Diplomacy Mission, which focused on international engagement, cultural exchange and diplomacy.