Chicago man wins $1 million after buying scratch-off ticket at Far North Side gas station

An Illinois Lottery player is celebrating after winning $1 million after purchasing a scratch-off ticket at a Far North Side gas station.

Ashur Al Rahib purchased the $10 Red Hot Millions scratch-off at a Mobil gas station at 2500 W. Peterson Ave. in the West Ridge neighborhood.

He said he stopped by the station often and, on that day, was not sure which ticket to pick. One of the station's employees helped with choosing, which led to the big win.

"The store associate, Romy, showed me a few options but covered the names of the games, so I couldn't see them. I randomly pointed at one – and I can't believe the ticket I chose has made me a millionaire!" Al Rahib said.

"Ashur is a good and hardworking man. He's been coming here for a long time, so we've gotten to know each other," Romy Singh said. "After realizing his ticket won $1 million, Ashur came back and told me, 'You gave me good luck, thank you!' He was so happy, and I'm very happy for him."

It's not the first time the store has sold a winning ticket for a big prize. In the last two years, the station also sold a $25,000 and a $50,000 winning lottery ticket.

Al Rahib said he would use his winnings to buy a small building and open a meat market and bakery. He will also donate some to his church. He is also advising other lottery winners to "do good things with the money" and remember to "give back."

For selling the winning ticket, the gas station will receive a one percent bonus, or $10,000.