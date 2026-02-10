Chicago man sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for sex trafficking, kidnapping

A Chicago man will spend 28 years in federal prison for violently sex trafficking five victims and kidnapping two of them, the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois announced on Tuesday.

Dennis Williams, 33, was sentenced during his hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 4, in federal court in Chicago. Williams was convicted last year on seven counts of sex trafficking and kidnapping.

Prosecutors said that Williams used threats, violence, drugs, and other means to force the five victims, including a 15-year-old girl, to engage in commercial sex. They said he would also restrain or assault the victims, forcing them to comply and turn over the proceeds to him.

According to prosecutors, a 17-year-old girl, who was repeatedly assaulted by Williams, assisted him with trafficking the victims.

Williams ran his sex trafficking operation out of his residence in Chicago and motels in Lansing in 2022 and 2023. During his trial, all five victims, including both of the kidnapped victims, testified about their ordeals, prosecutors said.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual exploitation is encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by logging on to www.missingkids.com or by calling 1-800-843-5678.