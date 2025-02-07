Chicago man sentenced to 22 years in 2023 robbery of video gaming café in Glendale Heights

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — A man was sentenced to nearly two decades in the Illinois Department of Corrections charged in the 2023 robbery of a video gaming café in Glendale Heights, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

Odell Wright, 49, of Chicago, was found guilty of aggravated robbery by a jury after a three-day-long trial back in December.

The office said on April 26, 2023, just before 2 p.m., Glendale Heights police responded to a call of a robbery at Stella's Place at 2190 Bloomingdale Road.

Investigation into the robbery revealed that Wright entered the business shortly after noon and started to play a slot machine. Around 1:40 p.m., he approached an employee at the counter and told them he had a firearm. He ordered the employee to open the register and give him the money, to which they complied. Wright then left the business.

Investigation later identified Wright, who was on federal probation at the time, as the suspect. He was arrested on Oct. 13, 2023, without incident.

He was sentenced to 22 years on Friday.