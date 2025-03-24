Chicago man ordered held, charged with leading police on 113 mph chase in DuPage County

A Chicago man was ordered held after appearing in court over the weekend charged with leading police on a high-speed chase, the DuPage State's Attorney's Office announced.

Kevin Culps, 28, is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including driving while license revoked and obstructing identification.

The office said around 2:18 a.m. on Friday, Culps fled from officers after being pulled over for a suspended registration in Downers Grove. They say he then made his way to I-88, where Oak Brook police officers pursued him.

While on the highway, he reached speeds of about 113 miles per hour near I-88 and Meyers Road. He then entered eastbound I-290, where Berkeley police officers successfully spike-stripped his vehicle.

Culps attempted to flee officers by jumping down a 20-foot wall into trees. He was arrested following a brief foot pursuit by Berkely police officers, the office said.

Officers recovered a firearm that was sent to the DuPage County Crime Lab for DNA analysis.

Culps is due back in court on April 14.