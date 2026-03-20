Chicago man who worked for Bank of America, Indiana University student killed in Miami hit-and-run

An investment baking analyst in Chicago and an Indiana University student were both killed in a hit-and-run in Miami Beach by a suspected drunk driver.

Police said a suspected drunk driver was speeding with his headlights off when he crashed into two people, killing them both.

The victims were identified as Sarisa Kongduang and Greatgomon Laowatdhanasapya.

Laowatdhanasapya worked as an investment banking analyst for Bank of America in Chicago and graduate of Indiana University, according to his LinkedIn profile. Kongudang was a current student at Indiana University.

After the crash police said the suspect drove about a block, ditched the car and ran into a nearby store. He was quickly arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash and vehicular manslaughter.