Chicago man charged with kidnapping woman, robbing her at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is facing multiple felony charges in connection to an armed robbery on the city's South Side back in January.

Chicago police arrested William Watson, 32, on Wednesday in the 2700 block of South California Avenue.

Watson was charged with four felony counts, including kidnapping while armed with a firearm, armed robbery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Chicago police said Watson was identified as the person who, on Jan. 6, around 9:30 p.m., forced a woman, 29, to the 8400 block of South Blackstone Avenue at gunpoint where he took her belongings.

Watson fired a gun during the incident, but no one was struck.

Police say he was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.