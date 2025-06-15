Chicago man charged with shooting woman during fight in South Deering

A man was charged with shooting a woman during a fight in South Deering early Saturday morning.

Quentin Batteast, 39, of Chicago, was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Chicago police said just before 2:30 a.m., the victim, a 41-year-old woman, was in a vehicle with a known man when an argument led to a fight. That's when he pulled out a gun and fired shots at her.

She was hit in the left shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. Responding officers arrested Batteast.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.