Chicago man charged with shooting woman during fight in South Deering

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

A man was charged with shooting a woman during a fight in South Deering early Saturday morning.

Quentin Batteast, 39, of Chicago, was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Chicago police said just before 2:30 a.m., the victim, a 41-year-old woman, was in a vehicle with a known man when an argument led to a fight. That's when he pulled out a gun and fired shots at her.

She was hit in the left shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. Responding officers arrested Batteast.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

