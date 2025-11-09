Chicago man charged in road rage shooting on Stevenson Expressway

A Chicago man was charged in connection with a road rage shooting on the Stevenson Expressway last week.

Bowen Zhang, 29, was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.



Illinois State Police said on Wednesday, troopers received a delayed report of the shooting on northbound I-55 north of California Avenue.

They said the driver [Zhang] allegedly fired a weapon at the victim's vehicle, hitting it multiple times. The victim was not hurt and reported the incident later in the day. It is unclear what time the incident took place.

ISP Special Agents identified the suspected vehicle and Zhang within 24 hours, state police said.

On Thursday, Zhang was located and taken into custody without incident.

Zhang was held pending his first court hearing.

No further information was released.