Chicago man charged in death of 9-year-old boy with autism on CTA steps

Family wants information after 9-year-old boy dies of injuries after fight at CTA station

Family wants information after 9-year-old boy dies of injuries after fight at CTA station

Family wants information after 9-year-old boy dies of injuries after fight at CTA station

A 52-year-old Chicago man is charged in the death of a 9-year-old boy with autism who died after falling down the stairs at a CTA Green Line station.

Police said Elijah Flores was with a 22-year-old family friend at the Clinton L stop in the West Loop on Aug. 10 when two men got into a fight with the family friend. According to CPD, the 22-year-old was hit in the back of the head and fell down the stairs, and Flores fell as well. Flores struck his head in the fall and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.

A little over a week later he was declared brain dead. He became an organ donor and died a day later.

Police have charged Michael Korosa of Chicago with Flores' death. According to court documents, police say he struck the 22-year-old with a walking cane, causing the fall down the stairs that led to Flores' death.

He is charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and one felony count of aggravated battery of a transit employee.

Chicago police initially said Korosa was charged with murder, but later updated their statement with the correct charges.

Chicago police said he was taken into custody Saturday and is due in court for a detention hearing Monday.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.