Child critically injured in fight on CTA Green Line stairs at Clinton stop in West Loop, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a 9-year-old boy was critically injured in a fight while leaving a CTA Green Line station Sunday morning.

Police said a 22-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy were walking down the stairs at the Clinton station in the 500 block of West Lake Street Sundy around 11:35 a.m. when the 22-year-old became involved in an argument with two unknown men.

The argument turned physical, and one of the suspects hit the 22-year-old in the back with an unknown object, causing him to fall down the stairs, police said. The 9-year-old also fell, and in doing so hit his head on the ground.

The 9-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition with head trauma.

It does not appear the 22-year-old suffered any significant injuries.

The two suspects ran away. No one is in custody and investigation is ongoing.