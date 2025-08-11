Watch CBS News
Child critically injured in fight on CTA Green Line stairs at Clinton stop in West Loop, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
/ CBS Chicago

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police said a 9-year-old boy was critically injured in a fight while leaving a CTA Green Line station Sunday morning.

Police said a 22-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy were walking down the stairs at the Clinton station in the 500 block of West Lake Street Sundy around 11:35 a.m. when the 22-year-old became involved in an argument with two unknown men.

The argument turned physical, and one of the suspects hit the 22-year-old in the back with an unknown object, causing him to fall down the stairs, police said. The 9-year-old also fell, and in doing so hit his head on the ground.

The 9-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition with head trauma.

It does not appear the 22-year-old suffered any significant injuries.

The two suspects ran away. No one is in custody and investigation is ongoing. 

