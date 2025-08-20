Family pleads for answers after boy with autism dies of injuries during fight on CTA station steps

Family wants answers after death of boy with autism following fight at CTA station

Family wants answers after death of boy with autism following fight at CTA station

Family wants answers after death of boy with autism following fight at CTA station

A mother was pleading for information Wednesday as she planned the funeral for her 9-year-old son, who died after falling down the stairs at a CTA Green Line station during a fight on the steps.

Elijah Flores, who had autism, was with a 22-year-old family friend at the Clinton L Stop in the West Loop on Sunday, Aug. 10, when Chicago police said two men got into a fight with the family friend. The 22-year-old was hit in the back of the head and was sent tumbling down the stairs; Elijah fell as well.

Elijah hit his head in the fall and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition. His family said the fall caused life-threatening brain trauma.

Elijah was declared brain dead and has since become an organ donor. He was pronounced dead this week.

His mom, Esmeralda Lopez, said her son is now a hero to other families, and her own family is looking for someone to rescue them from unanswered questions.

Lopez had been expected to speak reporters on Wednesday, but she decided she was to overcome with emotion after selecting a burial site for the 9-year-old next to her own mother's grave.

A family spokeswoman stepped in instead.

"Eli was a kind, funny, hyper, beautiful boy who didn't deserve this," said family spokeswoman Lisette Guillen. "He's a hero now, he's helping others to live on, and I still have parts of him with me."

The family said Elijah is donating his heart, lungs, liver, and eyes.

Chicago Transit Authority representatives said the transit agency is supporting the Chicago Police Department in its investigation. So far, neither agency has released photos or video of the encounter.