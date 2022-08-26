Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with murder of 32-year-old in Humboldt Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is charged in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man in Humboldt Park back in April.

Stevion Davis, 22, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Davis was identified as the offender who on April 25 participated in the deadly shooting, in the 3700 block of West Chicago.

He was arrested Wednesday in the 800 block of North Massasoit Avenue.  

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. 

