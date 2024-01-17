Chicago man charged with attempted murder Southwest Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with attempted murder after shooting two people in the McKinley Park neighborhood last October.

Cesar Garcia, 18, of Chicago, was placed into custody on Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue. He was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

He was the person who, on Oct. 1, around 10:44 p.m., shot and seriously hurt a man, 22, and a woman, 19, in the 3600 block of South Archer Avenue, police said.

Garcia is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No additional information was available.