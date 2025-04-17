Chicago man charged in Kenwood armed carjacking last month

A Chicago man was charged with his participation in an armed carjacking in the Kenwood neighborhood last month.

Fredrick Buchanan, 20, was charged with one felony count of aggravated Vehicular Hijacking with a Firearm

Police say he was taken into custody by the Citywide Vehicular Task Force just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street.

Buchanan was identified as a suspect who took a vehicle and other items at gunpoint from another man, 66, in the 4400 block of South Berkeley Avenue on March 4.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No additional information was available.