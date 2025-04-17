Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged in Kenwood armed carjacking last month

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A Chicago man was charged with his participation in an armed carjacking in the Kenwood neighborhood last month.

Fredrick Buchanan, 20, was charged with one felony count of aggravated Vehicular Hijacking with a Firearm

Police say he was taken into custody by the Citywide Vehicular Task Force just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street.

Buchanan was identified as a suspect who took a vehicle and other items at gunpoint from another man, 66, in the 4400 block of South Berkeley Avenue on March 4.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No additional information was available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.