Chicago man charged with stabbing another during argument in the Loop last month

By
Jeramie Lee Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Lee Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A Chicago man was charged in connection to a stabbing that happened in the Loop last month.

Ralwin Galito Perez, 30, was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Chicago police said on March 18, around 6:15 p.m., a 27-year-old man was arguing with another man [Perez,] who pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in his chest and arm before leaving the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Task Force took Perez into custody on Tuesday in the 100 block of West 87th Street.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday. 

