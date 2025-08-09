Chicago man charged in July fatal shooting in Golden Gate neighborhood

Chicago police charged a man they said shot fatally shot a 43-year-old man on the city's South Side last month.

John Perteet, 38, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police said Perteet was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed the victim on July 11, around 9:41 p.m., in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue.

Officers found the victim outside on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perteet is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.