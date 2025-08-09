Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged in July fatal shooting in Golden Gate neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Chicago police charged a man they said shot fatally shot a 43-year-old man on the city's South Side last month.

John Perteet, 38, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police said Perteet was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed the victim on July 11, around 9:41 p.m., in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue.  

Officers found the victim outside on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perteet is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue