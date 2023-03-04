Chicago man charged with murder in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man in the South Shore neighborhood last month.

Delton Chattman, 25, was arrested by members of the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force on Friday, in the 300 block of East 103rd Street.

Police say he is identified as the suspect who, on Feb. 10 around 10:24 a.m., shot and killed the victim, in the 7400 block of South Colfax.

Chattman was arrested and charged with two counts of murder including first-degree and strong probability death/injury.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.



