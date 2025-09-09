Chicago man charged in fatal East Garfield Park shooting

Chicago police charged a man they said had fatally shot another on the city's West Side over the weekend.

Jermaine Sutton, 26, was arrested and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one misdemeanor count of possessing cannabis.

Police said Sutton was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 57-year-old man in the 3000 block of West Polk Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday morning.

The victim was outside when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, according to police.

Sutton is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.