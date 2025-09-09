Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged in fatal East Garfield Park shooting

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police charged a man they said had fatally shot another on the city's West Side over the weekend.

Jermaine Sutton, 26, was arrested and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one misdemeanor count of possessing cannabis.

Police said Sutton was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 57-year-old man in the 3000 block of West Polk Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday morning.              

The victim was outside when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, according to police.            

Sutton is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.             

