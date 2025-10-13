Chicago man charged in fatal shooting of another in Chicago Lawn

Chicago police on Monday charged a man they said shot and killed another man during a fight on the city's Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

Maynor Vasquez Gomez, 26, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police said around 2:14 a.m., a 23-year-old man was in the backyard of a home in the 6400 block of South Fairfield Avenue in Chicago Lawn when he got into a fight with Gomez. That's when he allegedly took out a gun and shot the 23-year-old in the chest.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

Gomez was taken into custody about an hour after the shooting, police said.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Tuesday.