2 dead, 9 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

At least two people were killed, and nine more were wounded, in gun violence in Chicago this weekend through Sunday morning.

The victims ranged in age from 16 to 32.

The first reported shooting of the weekend was reported at 10:34 p.m. Friday. The location of the shooting was unspecified, as the victim was uncooperative with police.

Officers were called at that time to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they found the 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his thigh and graze wounds to his groin and neck. He was listed in good condition, and was uncooperative and did not provide any details of the incident.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man left a gathering in the 600 block of West 59th Street in Englewood and was on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The man had been shot in the left arm and the bullet continued into his chest.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 7:09 p.m., a 24-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were in a parked car in the 5900 block of South Normandy Avenue in the Clearing neighborhood when someone fired multiple shots at them from within the car. The woman was shot in both sides of the face and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, while the man was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died.

At 10:08 p.m., police were called to Stroger Hospital of Cook County after a 32-year-old man walked in with gunshot wounds. The man had been shot in the right shoulder and the chest and was reported in critical condition. He was unable to provide further details.

Shootings from Sunday

At 12:53 a.m., police were called to the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue in Little Village, where they found a man inside a car that had hit an unoccupied parked car. The man had been shot in the head, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 2:14 a.m., a 23-year-old man was in the backyard of a home in the 6400 block of South Fairfield Avenue in Chicago Lawn when he got into a quarrel with a 26-year-old man. The second man took out a gun and shot the first man in the chest. The first man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died. A suspect was taken into custody, and charges were pending Sunday morning.

At 2:21 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was traveling as a passenger in a car in the 2100 block of South Albany Avenue in Little Village when a man on foot took out a gun and fired multiple shots at the vehicle. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition.

At 2:50 a.m., a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl walked into the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital after being shot in the 700 block of East 61st Street in West Woodlawn. They had been traveling in a vehicle when they heard shots and felt pain. The boy was shot in the left leg, while the girl was shot in the right leg and suffered a graze wound to the left leg. Both were in good condition.

At 7:14 a.m., a man of unspecified age was shot in the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue in South Shore. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Wentworth Area detectives were questioning someone about the circumstances of the incident.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either incident.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update throughout the weekend.