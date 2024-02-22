Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in alleged South Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged accused of shooting another man in the Chatham neighborhood earlier this month.

Robert Floyd, 27, was arrested by Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, in the 800 block of East 87th Place on Wednesday. He was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, and was issued a citation for possession of cannabis up to 15 grams.  

Police said Floyd was identified as the offender who, on Feb. 6, allegedly shot and critically hurt a 31-year-old man on the same block.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available 

February 22, 2024

