Chicago man charged with burglarizing multiple units at Northwest Side storage facility

A man is charged with multiple burglaries inside a storage facility on the city's Northwest Side.

Donovan George, 40, was arrested on Wednesday by the District RBT Mission Team and Chicago police detectives in the 1600 block of North 75th Court in Elmwood Park. He was charged with four felony counts of burglary and one misdemeanor count of possessing burglary tools.

Police said George was identified as the suspect who broke into the facility's units in the 6600 block of West Diversey Avenue between Jan. 10 and Feb. 27.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.