Man sought in connection to multiple burglaries inside Chicago Northwest Side storage facility

Chicago police are searching for a man in connection to several burglaries inside a storage facility on the city's Northwest Side.

The burglaries occurred in the 6600 block of West Diversey Avenue between Jan. 18 and Feb. 27 during the morning and afternoon hours.

Police said the burglar entered the storage facility, broke into locked units, and stole items. He then left the scene with the items in a gray BMW.

Dates and times:

Jan. 10 at 12 a.m. and 25th at 7:45 a.m.

Jan. 18 at 3 p.m.

Feb. 1 at 10:05 a.m.

Feb. 24 at 7:33 p.m.

Feb. 27 at 8:40 p.m.

The suspect was described as a White man around 40 years old, standing 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and short sandy hair.

Police are advising businesses to keep the perimeter of their property well-lit, to be aware of crimes around nearby businesses, and to report suspicious activity immediately.

If you have any information, please contact Area Five Detectives at (312) 746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.